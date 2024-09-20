Left Menu

Ramit Khattar Denies Joining Congress, Stays Loyal to BJP

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar's nephew, Ramit Khattar, refuted claims that he joined the Congress. His clarification followed Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Batra's statement and viral photos suggesting his switch. Ramit reaffirmed his loyalty to the BJP and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Ramit Khattar, nephew of Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has officially denied claims of defecting to the Congress. The clarification came after Bharat Bhushan Batra, Congress candidate from Rohtak, announced during a campaign on Thursday that Ramit had joined the Congress, welcoming him into the party. Photos of Ramit standing with Batra and other Congress members fueled the speculation.

Hours later, Ramit was seen alongside BJP's Rohtak nominee, Manish Grover, at a public function. When questioned about his alleged shift, Ramit explained he had merely visited the Congress event for a cup of tea and to meet Batra. 'Everyone was standing there. They clicked a picture after putting a piece of cloth around me and made it viral,' he told reporters on Thursday evening.

He emphasized his continued allegiance to the BJP and his uncle, stating, 'I am with my party and with (with former Haryana chief minister) Manohar Lal ji.' Ramit also criticized Batra's claim as inappropriate. The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

