Tensions Soar as Israel Launches 'Targeted Strike' on Beirut

Israel carried out a targeted strike on Beirut, causing explosions in the city's southern suburbs. The Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV reported that a drone fired several missiles in the area, while Hezbollah confirmed an airstrike. This comes after Hezbollah launched 140 rockets into Israel, escalating tensions.

Updated: 20-09-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israel executed what its military described as a 'targeted strike' on Beirut on Friday afternoon.

While details were scarce, explosions were heard from the city's southern suburbs.

Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV stated that a drone fired multiple missiles in the densely populated area known as Dahiyeh.

Hezbollah confirmed to The Associated Press that an airstrike took place in the area but withheld further information.

The strike followed Hezbollah's earlier launch of 140 rockets into Israel, increasing the risk of the conflict escalating into a full-scale war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

