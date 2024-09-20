Left Menu

BSF Bus Accident in Budgam Leaves Over a Dozen Injured

Over a dozen BSF troops sustained injuries when their bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The personnel were en route for election duty during the second phase of assembly polls. Authorities report that some injuries are critical, with all injured rushed to the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:27 IST
BSF Bus Accident in Budgam Leaves Over a Dozen Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over a dozen BSF troopers were injured when a bus carrying the forces' personnel for election duty met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

A hired bus carrying BSF jawans for election duty for the second phase of assembly polls fell into a gorge near Brel of Watarhaal in Budgam district of central Kashmir, the officials said.

Over a dozen jawans were injured, some of them critically, in the accident, they said.

The injured jawans have been rushed to a hospital, they added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024