BSF Bus Accident in Budgam Leaves Over a Dozen Injured
Over a dozen BSF troops sustained injuries when their bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The personnel were en route for election duty during the second phase of assembly polls. Authorities report that some injuries are critical, with all injured rushed to the hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:27 IST
Over a dozen BSF troopers were injured when a bus carrying the forces' personnel for election duty met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, officials said.
A hired bus carrying BSF jawans for election duty for the second phase of assembly polls fell into a gorge near Brel of Watarhaal in Budgam district of central Kashmir, the officials said.
Over a dozen jawans were injured, some of them critically, in the accident, they said.
The injured jawans have been rushed to a hospital, they added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
