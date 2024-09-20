Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks Green Party from Nevada Ballot

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to restore the Green Party to the Nevada ballot, supporting Democrats' efforts to prevent the party and its presidential candidate Jill Stein from participating in the state’s November 5 election. The decision followed a Nevada Supreme Court ruling citing use of an incorrect form when collecting signatures.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to restore the Green Party to the Nevada ballot, affirming a strategic move by Democrats to keep the party and its presidential candidate, Jill Stein, from competing in the crucial battleground state on November 5. This decision follows a Nevada Supreme Court ruling that removed the Green Party, citing the use of an incorrect form for collecting voter signatures.

Nevada is one of the key states expected to influence the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, featuring a contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris. Concerned that Stein could divert crucial votes from Harris, Democrats previously challenged the Green Party's ballot access, arguing that the party's signatures were invalid under state law.

Under Nevada statute, the Green Party needed 10,095 signatures to qualify for the ballot. However, they were mistakenly directed by the Secretary of State's office to use a form intended for ballot initiatives, not political parties. Despite submitting 29,584 signatures, the error led to legal challenges. Ultimately, a state court ruled in favor of Democrats, which was upheld by the Nevada Supreme Court.

