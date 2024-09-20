GOP House Challenges Biden's Emission Rule in New Resolution

The GOP-controlled House approved a resolution on Friday aiming to overturn a new Biden administration rule on automobile emissions, which Republicans argue would force Americans to buy unaffordable electric vehicles.

The Environmental Protection Agency's rule, issued in March, set ambitious standards to reduce planet-warming emissions from passenger vehicles. Despite a slight uptick in electric vehicle sales, Republicans like Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers criticized the regulation as an unreasonable mandate to switch to EVs.

While the House passed the measure 215-191, significant hurdles remain as the resolution faces uncertain prospects in the Democratic-controlled Senate and a likely veto from President Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)