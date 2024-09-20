Congress Sets Up Key Committees for Upcoming Jharkhand Elections
In preparation for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, the Congress has formed three key committees: the Pradesh Election Committee led by Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, the manifesto committee headed by Bandhu Tirkey, and the campaign committee chaired by Subodh Kant Sahai. These committees will include prominent party members and all MLAs.
With Jharkhand's assembly elections on the horizon, the Congress party has established three crucial committees within its state unit. Keshav Mahto Kamlesh has been appointed as the chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee, Bandhu Tirkey will spearhead the manifesto committee, and Subodh Kant Sahai will lead the campaign committee.
Kamlesh is tasked with guiding a 31-member Pradesh Election Committee, featuring key figures such as Ajoy Kumar, Rameshwar Oraon, Rajesh Thakur, P K Balmuchu, and Pranav Jha. All state MLAs and heads of JPCC's frontal organizations are set to be ex-officio members.
Similarly, Tirkey's 25-member manifesto committee will include prominent names like Banna Gupta, Jai Prakash Gupta, and Ravindra Jha. Meanwhile, Sahay's campaign committee will also comprise influential leaders such as Rameshwar Oraon, Ajoy Kumar, and Alamgir Alam. The elections are scheduled for later this year in Jharkhand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
