Kamala Harris Pushes for Second Debate Against Trump

U.S. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is making efforts to secure a second debate against her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, in the current presidential race. This was disclosed during her address to around 600 individuals at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta on Friday.

The two candidates first debated on September 10, a contest that post-debate polls indicated was won by Harris. Despite this, Trump announced last week that he would not participate in another debate with Harris ahead of the November 5th election.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated emphatically, 'THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!' Harris had previously managed to put Trump on the defensive during their debate with criticisms of his qualifications for office, his stance on abortion, and his various legal challenges.

