Pro-European President Maia Sandu Launches Re-election Campaign

Pro-European President Maia Sandu kicked off her re-election campaign with a rally in Chisinau, drawing 3,000 supporters. Her main rival, Alexandr Stoianoglo, addressed 100 backers. Sandu aims to cement Moldova's path towards the EU amidst an election with four registered candidates and a referendum on EU membership amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 02:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 02:42 IST
President Maia Sandu

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, a staunch pro-European, launched her re-election bid with a city center rally on Friday, signaling the start of a month-long campaign that coincides with a crucial referendum on EU membership amendments.

Speaking to a fervent crowd of 3,000 at Chisinau's opera house, Sandu's rally contrasted sharply with her main rival, Alexandr Stoianoglo, who addressed mere 100 supporters near the city's triumphal arch. The Central Election Commission has registered four candidates for the October 20 election, though this number could rise to a record 12 as additional submissions are reviewed.

Highlighting her commitment to EU integration, Sandu cited Russia and corruption as significant threats to Moldova. She also has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Stoianoglo, who was dismissed by Sandu, contends her referendum manipulation claims. Recent polls show Sandu leading with 27%, far ahead of Stoianoglo and Renato Usatii, each at 11.5%. About 48% of Moldovans support the constitutional changes for EU membership, with 37% opposed.

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

