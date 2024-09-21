Pro-European President Maia Sandu Launches Re-election Campaign

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, a staunch pro-European, launched her re-election bid with a city center rally on Friday, signaling the start of a month-long campaign that coincides with a crucial referendum on EU membership amendments.

Speaking to a fervent crowd of 3,000 at Chisinau's opera house, Sandu's rally contrasted sharply with her main rival, Alexandr Stoianoglo, who addressed mere 100 supporters near the city's triumphal arch. The Central Election Commission has registered four candidates for the October 20 election, though this number could rise to a record 12 as additional submissions are reviewed.

Highlighting her commitment to EU integration, Sandu cited Russia and corruption as significant threats to Moldova. She also has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Stoianoglo, who was dismissed by Sandu, contends her referendum manipulation claims. Recent polls show Sandu leading with 27%, far ahead of Stoianoglo and Renato Usatii, each at 11.5%. About 48% of Moldovans support the constitutional changes for EU membership, with 37% opposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)