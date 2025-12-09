Left Menu

Execution in China's Anti-Corruption Campaign: The Bai Tianhui Case

China executed Bai Tianhui, a former top state-owned firm official, for accepting bribes amounting to CNY 1.108 billion. The Supreme People's Court upheld the death penalty due to the severity and impact of the crimes. Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has targeted numerous high-ranking officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:14 IST
In a rare move highlighting China's strict stance on corruption, Bai Tianhui, former general manager of China Huarong International Holdings Limited, was executed for accepting bribes totaling CNY 1.108 billion. The execution was sanctioned by the Supreme People's Court, showcasing the severity with which corruption is being combated in the nation.

Bai's appeals to overturn the sentence were denied, affirming the decision by the Higher People's Court of Tianjin to carry out the death penalty. The court noted the extreme nature and significant impact of his crimes, underscoring that Bai exploited his positions between 2014 and 2018 for personal gain.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption initiative has been at the forefront of his leadership, targeting massive corruption within the party's senior ranks. State media emphasizes Xi's commitment to eradicating corruption without mercy, reflecting in the tough measures and prosecutions witnessed under his governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

