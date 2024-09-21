Left Menu

Congress Proposes New Committees for Jharkhand Elections

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the formation of key committees for the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's courtesy meeting with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi precedes election discussions. Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticizes the current government, advocating for BJP's return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:51 IST
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the formation of the Pradesh Election Committee, Campaign Committee, and Manifesto Committee for the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, according to an official statement. Former JPCC President Rajesh Thakur and party leaders Amba Prasad and Dhiraj Prasad Sahu are among the newly appointed members of the Election Committee.

The official statement noted that Congress President sanctioned the establishment of these key committees with immediate effect. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had earlier met Kharge and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, dubbing the encounter a "courtesy meet" while signaling imminent discussions on the Jharkhand assembly elections.

Addressing the media, CM Soren said, "I was planning to meet them for a long time. It was a courtesy meeting. We will now have discussions regarding the Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Everything else is fine and peaceful. We will run the government with full strength and in the future win the elections too." The Congress and the JMM, currently allies, are preparing for the state election scheduled for later this year as the tenure of the present government ends in 2024.

In the 2020 Assembly election, the JMM secured 30 seats and Congress won 16. However, in the latest Lok Sabha election, the BJP emerged as the largest winner with 8 seats, while JMM and Congress won 3 and 2 seats respectively. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Hemant Soren-led JMM government for "injustice" to the people of Jharkhand at the BJP's 'Parivartan Sabha' in Giridih. Shah urged the public to vote for BJP, promising transformative changes for marginalized communities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

