The Remarkable Reinvention of JD Vance: From Intellectual to Conspiracy Theorist

JD Vance once dismissed conspiracy theories as the creations of 'fringe lunatics.' However, as he emerged as a key figure in Republican politics, Vance has adopted such theories himself. The Ohio senator and GOP's vice presidential nominee has accused the federal government of allowing fentanyl to target conservative voters, praised conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and echoed Trump's false claims about the 2020 election being stolen.

Joseph Uscinski, a professor at the University of Miami, believes Vance's shift is designed to bolster his position within Trump's GOP. Denying conspiracy theories, Uscinski says, is no longer a viable strategy for electoral success, as evidenced by the political fates of Mike Pence and Liz Cheney, who refused to embrace such ideas and saw their careers suffer as a result.

Vance has defended his controversial claims, indicating that fabricating stories is sometimes necessary to draw media attention to critical issues. His transformation from the author of 'Hillbilly Elegy' to a promoter of unfounded theories reflects broader changes within the Republican Party, driven by the influence of Trump and his followers. This shift raises concerns about the normalization of dangerous rhetoric, particularly antisemitic and racist ideas.

