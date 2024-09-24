Left Menu

Russia's AI Influence in U.S. Elections: Unprecedented and Pervasive

A U.S. intelligence official disclosed that Russia is generating more AI content to influence the U.S. presidential election than any other foreign power, aiming to boost Donald Trump and undermine Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. China and Iran are also using AI for different influence operations.

According to a U.S. intelligence official, Russia has produced more AI content to sway the U.S. presidential election in favor of Republican candidate Donald Trump, outpacing other foreign powers. This effort is part of a larger strategy to denigrate Democrat Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. The official, speaking under anonymity, highlighted that Russia's AI production aligns with its broader influence operations to shape American political outcomes.

The official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) emphasized that Russia's sophistication in influence tactics surpasses that of other nations. Moscow's deep understanding of American elections and the targeted use of AI to influence states underscores its advanced capabilities. Although Russia has denied interfering, the official's remarks suggest otherwise.

In contrast, China and Iran utilize AI for different purposes. While China aims to shape global perceptions and amplify divisive U.S. political issues, it does not use AI to influence election results. Iran employs AI to create social media posts and fake news articles in multiple languages, targeting a broad spectrum of American voters on polarizing topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

