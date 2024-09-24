BJP leader accuses TMC of attempting to silence victim's family in RG Kar medical college rape-murder case

In response to the recent rape-murder incident involving a student at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh launched a scathing attack against the ruling TMC government, accusing them of trying to bribe the victim's parents to 'shut their mouths' on Tuesday. He said, "They want to buy everyone. They (TMC & Mamata Banerjee) want to bribe everyone. They take votes from women. If rape happens, someone bribes them. They shut their mouths. The family of a doctor spent 60 lakh rupees, the government spent crores. There is no punishment for the culprit, and they want to shut the door by giving 10 lakhs to his family."

"It is good that the family did not take the bribe and refused. This is how it should be. Do they think everyone is greedy? They want to buy everyone. That is not possible," the BJP leader added. BJP leaders, on Monday, staged a protest outside the DC North office demanding justice for the rape-murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. They accused the Mamata-led TMC government of not allowing them to hold peaceful protests. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee questioned, "They let other parties do the program, but why not BJP? We were ready to do a peaceful program. Will they be able to stop the atrocities done to women in West Bengal?"

Earlier, the BJP conducted a torch march across West Bengal, claiming "systematic failure" in handling the case of a 33-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered. The party called for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged that the state's administration was attempting to cover up the situation. Sukanto Majumdar, BJP state in charge, who led a rally in Jagatballavpur, told ANI, "The BJP has been protesting all along against how the incident of the RG Kar hospital is being suppressed. A doctor's statement came recently where she revealed that she was threatened to be killed if she did not perform the postmortem." Majumdar added, "This is a systemic failure. We have consistently called for Mamata Banerjee's resignation, which is why we are protesting in every district."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)