Left Menu

Congress Unites to Oust BJP in Haryana Amidst Infighting Claims

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claims the party is unitedly contesting the Haryana assembly polls to defeat the BJP. He highlighted BJP's internal strife, especially after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's appointment. Bajwa asserted that the Congress will secure a landslide victory due to BJP's ten-year misgovernance and rising public dissatisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:07 IST
Congress Unites to Oust BJP in Haryana Amidst Infighting Claims
Partap Singh Bajwa Image Credit: Twitter (@Partap_Sbajwa)
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has proclaimed that his party is united in its effort to dislodge the ruling BJP in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. Bajwa pointed to significant internal strife within the BJP, exacerbated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's controversial appointment as a 'night watchman'.

Assigned as a senior observer for the elections, Bajwa highlighted that several BJP leaders are ambitiously eyeing the chief minister's position, including Anil Vij and Rao Inderjit Singh. He dismissed BJP's allegations of factionalism within the Congress state unit, asserting party unity in their objective to end BJP’s governance.

Bajwa confidently predicted a 'landslide victory' for the Congress, fueled by public disenchantment with the BJP's decade-long rule marked by misgovernance. He cited discontent among youth over the Agnipath scheme and farmer grievances as critical issues propelling the demand for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024