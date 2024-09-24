Congress Unites to Oust BJP in Haryana Amidst Infighting Claims
Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claims the party is unitedly contesting the Haryana assembly polls to defeat the BJP. He highlighted BJP's internal strife, especially after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's appointment. Bajwa asserted that the Congress will secure a landslide victory due to BJP's ten-year misgovernance and rising public dissatisfaction.
Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has proclaimed that his party is united in its effort to dislodge the ruling BJP in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. Bajwa pointed to significant internal strife within the BJP, exacerbated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's controversial appointment as a 'night watchman'.
Assigned as a senior observer for the elections, Bajwa highlighted that several BJP leaders are ambitiously eyeing the chief minister's position, including Anil Vij and Rao Inderjit Singh. He dismissed BJP's allegations of factionalism within the Congress state unit, asserting party unity in their objective to end BJP’s governance.
Bajwa confidently predicted a 'landslide victory' for the Congress, fueled by public disenchantment with the BJP's decade-long rule marked by misgovernance. He cited discontent among youth over the Agnipath scheme and farmer grievances as critical issues propelling the demand for change.
