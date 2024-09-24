Atishi Seeks Divine Blessings After Taking Charge as Delhi Chief Minister
Atishi, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi, visited the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place to seek blessings for her leadership and expressed hope for Arvind Kejriwal's return to the position. Kejriwal had resigned amid corruption allegations and vowed to return only if re-elected with a 'certificate of honesty.'
A day after assuming the role of Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi on Tuesday visited the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place, praying for blessings to continue serving the people and restoring Arvind Kejriwal to the CM's chair after the Assembly polls.
According to Atishi, Lord Hanuman has been a protector of the AAP government in Delhi and its leaders, especially Kejriwal, from adversaries over the past two years.
'I sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman, who has shielded us during crises, to continue our efforts for the people of Delhi and ensure Arvind Kejriwal's return as Chief Minister in the upcoming elections,' she stated.
Kejriwal, who recently resigned as Delhi chief minister amid corruption allegations and after being released from Tihar jail, has pledged not to assume office again unless re-elected by the people with a 'certificate of honesty' in February's polls.
Atishi took over the chief ministerial responsibilities on Monday, likening her situation to that of Bharat ruling Ayodhya by placing his elder brother Lord Ram's 'khadaun' on the throne. She emphasized that Kejriwal's chair would remain vacant while she chose to sit on a different chair.
