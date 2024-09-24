Karnataka HC Dismisses CM Siddaramaiah's Petition Against Governor's Sanction

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's approval for an investigation into alleged illicit site allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife.

Justice Nagaprasanna, in his ruling, stated that the Governor's decision did not lack due deliberation. Siddaramaiah's petition had disputed the legality of the Governor's sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Surakha Sanhita, 2023.

Despite temporary relief granted to Siddaramaiah, the court ultimately supported the Governor's move. Welcoming the verdict, the state BJP urged Siddaramaiah to resign, emphasizing the court's stance against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)