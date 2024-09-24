Left Menu

Anubrata Mondal Returns Home: A TMC Leader's Resilient Journey

Anubrata Mondal, a key figure in Trinamool Congress, returned to West Bengal after two years in Tihar Jail. Greeted with festivities, Mondal expressed support for CM Mamata Banerjee. Investigated by CBI and ED over alleged crimes, he secured bail recently alongside his daughter Sukanya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bolpur | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:05 IST
Anubrata Mondal Returns Home: A TMC Leader's Resilient Journey
Anubrata Mondal
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal returned to his home in Birbhum district, West Bengal, on Tuesday after spending over two years in Tihar Jail. Mondal, who faced multiple investigations, expressed unwavering support for party leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mondal was welcomed with traditional conch shells, drumbeats, and green-colored 'gulaal' by his supporters in Bolpur town's Nichupatti area.

Speaking to reporters alongside his daughter Sukanya, Mondal expressed his loyalty to Banerjee: 'I was with Didi and will always remain with her. I convey my Durga Puja greetings to her.' When asked about a meeting with the CM, he said, 'I am not in good health and have pain in legs and hips.'

Sources indicated that Banerjee might meet Mondal during her scheduled visit to Bolpur to assess the flood situation. The Chief Minister often refers to Mondal by his nickname 'Keshto.'

Local party leaders erected welcome gates and hoardings around Bolpur town to honor Mondal. The CBI and ED are investigating cases involving properties, land deals, and businesses linked to Mondal and his daughter.

Mondal, who was the TMC president in Birbhum, was arrested in August 2022. No successor was named during his detention; a core team managed the party's work. The Supreme Court granted him bail in July, requiring him to surrender his passport and cooperate with investigators. However, he remained jailed due to a parallel ED probe into alleged cattle smuggling. Mondal and his daughter, who was arrested in April 2023, both secured bail this September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024