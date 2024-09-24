Anubrata Mondal Returns Home: A TMC Leader's Resilient Journey

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal returned to his home in Birbhum district, West Bengal, on Tuesday after spending over two years in Tihar Jail. Mondal, who faced multiple investigations, expressed unwavering support for party leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mondal was welcomed with traditional conch shells, drumbeats, and green-colored 'gulaal' by his supporters in Bolpur town's Nichupatti area.

Speaking to reporters alongside his daughter Sukanya, Mondal expressed his loyalty to Banerjee: 'I was with Didi and will always remain with her. I convey my Durga Puja greetings to her.' When asked about a meeting with the CM, he said, 'I am not in good health and have pain in legs and hips.'

Sources indicated that Banerjee might meet Mondal during her scheduled visit to Bolpur to assess the flood situation. The Chief Minister often refers to Mondal by his nickname 'Keshto.'

Local party leaders erected welcome gates and hoardings around Bolpur town to honor Mondal. The CBI and ED are investigating cases involving properties, land deals, and businesses linked to Mondal and his daughter.

Mondal, who was the TMC president in Birbhum, was arrested in August 2022. No successor was named during his detention; a core team managed the party's work. The Supreme Court granted him bail in July, requiring him to surrender his passport and cooperate with investigators. However, he remained jailed due to a parallel ED probe into alleged cattle smuggling. Mondal and his daughter, who was arrested in April 2023, both secured bail this September.

(With inputs from agencies.)