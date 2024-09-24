Kailash Gahlot Takes Charge of Key Portfolios in Delhi Government

Kailash Gahlot, an AAP MLA from Najafgarh, has officially taken charge as the minister for transport, home, administrative reforms, and women and child development in the Delhi government, now led by Chief Minister Atishi.

Gahlot continues with the same key portfolios he held in the previous administration under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. Upon assuming his duties, Gahlot expressed his dedication to serving the citizens of Delhi and ensuring Arvind Kejriwal's return as chief minister. 'My only goal is to work for the people of Delhi as earlier and make our leader Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister again,' he stated.

In related transitions, ministers Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat also took charge of their respective departments on Monday, while Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj began his duties on Saturday following the oath of office administered by Lt Governor V K Saxena. Gahlot remains optimistic about the upcoming assembly elections in February, affirming that the party is well-prepared and hopeful for Kejriwal's return as the Delhi chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)