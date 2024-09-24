Karnataka Cabinet Defends Chief Minister Amidst Conspiracy Allegations

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, asserted on Tuesday that there is no question of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigning in light of the High Court's dismissal of his petition challenging an investigation's approval by the Governor.

Shivakumar alleged a 'big conspiracy' against Siddaramaiah, maintaining that the Chief Minister has done nothing wrong and will emerge unscathed. He attributed the issue to a political plot by the BJP, aimed at undermining opposition leaders across the country.

Despite BJP's demands for Siddaramaiah's resignation, Shivakumar confidently stated, 'There is no question, the CM has not done anything wrong. It is a political conspiracy by the BJP against all opposition leaders in the country.' He reiterated the Congress party's support for Siddaramaiah and his administration's welfare programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)