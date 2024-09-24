Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Defends Chief Minister Amidst Conspiracy Allegations

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar rebuffed calls for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation after the High Court approved an investigation against him. Shivakumar claimed the allegation was a political conspiracy by the BJP. He emphasized the Chief Minister's innocence and pledged unwavering support from the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 14:08 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Defends Chief Minister Amidst Conspiracy Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, asserted on Tuesday that there is no question of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigning in light of the High Court's dismissal of his petition challenging an investigation's approval by the Governor.

Shivakumar alleged a 'big conspiracy' against Siddaramaiah, maintaining that the Chief Minister has done nothing wrong and will emerge unscathed. He attributed the issue to a political plot by the BJP, aimed at undermining opposition leaders across the country.

Despite BJP's demands for Siddaramaiah's resignation, Shivakumar confidently stated, 'There is no question, the CM has not done anything wrong. It is a political conspiracy by the BJP against all opposition leaders in the country.' He reiterated the Congress party's support for Siddaramaiah and his administration's welfare programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024