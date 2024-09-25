Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Enters Second Phase of Polls Amid Calls for Change

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters in Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers for a developed and terror-free region as the second phase of polling began. Over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates vying for 26 assembly seats. Prominent candidates include former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 07:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 07:43 IST
As the second phase of polling commenced in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the electorate to turn out in large numbers to create a developed and terror-free region.

Voting kicked off on Wednesday for the second phase of the assembly election, with over 2.5 million voters set to determine the future of 239 candidates fighting for 26 seats.

'I urge all voters participating in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir election to vote in maximum numbers for a terror-free and developed region,' Shah stated on 'X'.

The Home Minister emphasized the importance of electing a government committed to the golden future of the youth, the rights of the underprivileged and women, and regional development.

'Vote today to reinforce democracy and to rid Jammu and Kashmir of terrorism, nepotism, and corruption,' he said.

Notable candidates in the fray include former chief minister Omar Abdullah. Voting began at 7 am across 26 assembly constituencies amid stringent security measures, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

