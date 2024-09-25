Left Menu

China Conducts Landmark ICBM Test Over Pacific Ocean

The Chinese military conducted a test firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the Pacific Ocean. This marked their first successful atmospheric test of an ICBM in 44 years. The launch aimed to test weaponry performance and military training and was conducted as a part of their annual training plans, notifying relevant countries in advance.

The Chinese military made headlines on Wednesday by test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) featuring a dummy warhead over the Pacific Ocean, according to an announcement by the Defence Ministry.

The purpose of the launch was to assess the weaponry's performance and the efficacy of military training exercises. The desired objectives were successfully met, the ministry stated.

The missile landed in the designated areas of the sea, with the event being a part of the annual training schedule, and relevant countries were alerted beforehand. 'This test launch is a routine arrangement in our annual training plan. It is in line with international law and practice and is not directed against any country or target,' the statement clarified.

