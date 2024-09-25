China Conducts Landmark ICBM Test Over Pacific Ocean

The Chinese military made headlines on Wednesday by test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) featuring a dummy warhead over the Pacific Ocean, according to an announcement by the Defence Ministry.

The purpose of the launch was to assess the weaponry's performance and the efficacy of military training exercises. The desired objectives were successfully met, the ministry stated.

The missile landed in the designated areas of the sea, with the event being a part of the annual training schedule, and relevant countries were alerted beforehand. 'This test launch is a routine arrangement in our annual training plan. It is in line with international law and practice and is not directed against any country or target,' the statement clarified.

(With inputs from agencies.)