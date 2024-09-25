Left Menu

Jaishankar's Optimism: India’s Constructive Ties with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed confidence in India’s ongoing positive relationships with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, despite political changes. He emphasized India's role as a supportive neighbor and highlighted the stabilizing impact of India’s timely aid to Sri Lanka. Jaishankar also pointed to mutual benefits in the India-Bangladesh relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:20 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed confidence that India's diplomatic relationships with neighbors Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will remain positive and constructive, even amidst political changes.

"I would urge you not to be deterministic about it. It's not like India is seeking to control every political move of every neighbor. That's not how it works. It doesn't work, not just for us, it doesn't work for anybody else," Jaishankar asserted during an event organized by the Asia Society and the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Responding to questions on India's unconditional aid to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Jaishankar maintained that each nation would have its own dynamics. "In foreign policy, you try to read, anticipate, and then respond to it. I'm very confident in our neighborhood, the realities of interdependence or mutual benefit, and our ability to get along will serve both our interests," he added. Jaishankar highlighted India's timely aid to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis and the mutually beneficial projects undertaken with Bangladesh over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

