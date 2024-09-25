Jaishankar's Optimism: India’s Constructive Ties with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed confidence that India's diplomatic relationships with neighbors Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will remain positive and constructive, even amidst political changes.

"I would urge you not to be deterministic about it. It's not like India is seeking to control every political move of every neighbor. That's not how it works. It doesn't work, not just for us, it doesn't work for anybody else," Jaishankar asserted during an event organized by the Asia Society and the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Responding to questions on India's unconditional aid to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Jaishankar maintained that each nation would have its own dynamics. "In foreign policy, you try to read, anticipate, and then respond to it. I'm very confident in our neighborhood, the realities of interdependence or mutual benefit, and our ability to get along will serve both our interests," he added. Jaishankar highlighted India's timely aid to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis and the mutually beneficial projects undertaken with Bangladesh over the past decade.

