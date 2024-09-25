Left Menu

TMC Leader Slams Modi with Sharp Criticisms

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur since ethnic clashes began last year. Using the Arctic Tern as an analogy, O'Brien highlighted other governmental oversights, including the lack of a deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha and pending central funds for West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:51 IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien has issued a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his failure to visit Manipur amid ongoing ethnic clashes that began in May last year. O'Brien drew a vivid comparison between Modi and the migratory bird Arctic Tern, known for its long migrations.

In a post on X titled ''still no,'' O'Brien emphasized other significant governmental oversights such as the absence of a deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha and the lack of formation of parliamentary committees. He also brought attention to the INDIA bloc's demand for the deputy speaker to be appointed from an opposition party, noting that the 17th Lok Sabha completed its term without one.

Pointing out the continuous ethnic violence in Manipur that has claimed more than 220 lives, O'Brien's remarks come just as Modi returned from a substantial international visit, including a three-day tour of the United States. The TMC leader also criticized the withholding of central funds for West Bengal, especially under the MGNREGA scheme, urging others to add to the growing list of 'still no' issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

