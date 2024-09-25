Kangana Ranaut Sparks Controversy With Farm Law Remarks, Congress Hits Back

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took aim at the BJP on Wednesday after its MP Kangana Ranaut suggested reinstating the three farm laws repealed in 2021. Kharge called on states heading into elections, including Haryana, to provide a robust response to the ruling party's stance.

Ranaut backtracked on her comments, issuing an apology and clarifying that her views were personal and not reflective of the party's position. The Congress had earlier released a video on social media in which Ranaut advocated for the reinstatement of the farm laws, saying they were in farmers' best interests.

Kharge also condemned the Modi government's handling of the farmers' protests, attributing the deaths of 750 farmers to its policies. He insisted that the government's actions have consistently undermined the welfare of the farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)