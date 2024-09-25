Omar Abdullah Criticizes Foreign Diplomat Involvement in J-K Elections

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah vehemently criticized the Centre for allowing foreign diplomats to oversee the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that such matters are internal and do not require external validation.

Abdullah emphasized that the polling turnout is due to the resilience of the local population, despite what he described as the Indian government's attempts to derail participation.

He questioned the exclusion of foreign journalists from observing the elections, comparing it unfavorably with the inclusion of diplomats on a 'guided tour,' and highlighted the need for the local people's efforts to be recognized.

