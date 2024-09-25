Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Foreign Diplomat Involvement in J-K Elections

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah criticized the Centre for inviting foreign diplomats to observe Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections, calling it an internal matter that does not require foreign validation. He argued that the turnout is in spite of India's actions, not because of them, and urged for greater recognition of the J-K people's participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:21 IST
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah vehemently criticized the Centre for allowing foreign diplomats to oversee the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that such matters are internal and do not require external validation.

Abdullah emphasized that the polling turnout is due to the resilience of the local population, despite what he described as the Indian government's attempts to derail participation.

He questioned the exclusion of foreign journalists from observing the elections, comparing it unfavorably with the inclusion of diplomats on a 'guided tour,' and highlighted the need for the local people's efforts to be recognized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

