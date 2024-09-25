Bulldozers Turn Festival Icons in Haryana's Nuh Amid Political Campaigns

In Haryana's Nuh, bulldozers, once symbols of demolition, have transformed into icons of political campaigns. They are not just tools for destruction but are now festooned, attracting crowds as young people dance and shower petals from their blades.

A stark contrast to just a year ago, when five people were killed in communal violence, the BJP-led government then initiated a demolition drive, leading to allegations of 'ethnic cleansing'. As the election approaches, both the Congress and BJP utilize bulldozers to symbolize action against communal disturbances.

While women observe from their homes, the men actively participate. The district, marked by economic and educational backwardness, faces crucial concerns like inadequate infrastructure and high unemployment, yet the bulldozer remains a potent symbol in the current political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)