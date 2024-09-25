Left Menu

Bulldozers Turn Festival Icons in Haryana's Nuh Amid Political Campaigns

Once a symbol of demolition, bulldozers are now central to political campaigns in Haryana's Nuh. Youngsters festoon them as they dance and entertain crowds. Parties, including Congress and BJP, use them for campaign symbolism, though concerns about their controversial history and economic challenges in the district persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Haryana's Nuh, bulldozers, once symbols of demolition, have transformed into icons of political campaigns. They are not just tools for destruction but are now festooned, attracting crowds as young people dance and shower petals from their blades.

A stark contrast to just a year ago, when five people were killed in communal violence, the BJP-led government then initiated a demolition drive, leading to allegations of 'ethnic cleansing'. As the election approaches, both the Congress and BJP utilize bulldozers to symbolize action against communal disturbances.

While women observe from their homes, the men actively participate. The district, marked by economic and educational backwardness, faces crucial concerns like inadequate infrastructure and high unemployment, yet the bulldozer remains a potent symbol in the current political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

