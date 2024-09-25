High Voter Turnout Marks Second Phase of J&K Elections Amidst Optimism

The second phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir commenced on Wednesday, with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stating that the high voter turnout is evidence of the region's positive reception to the Central government's decisions.

Referring to the over 60% turnout in the first phase, Shekhawat underscored the stark contrast with past elections, where voting percentages were minimal due to terrorist threats. He highlighted the potential for a new voting record, emphasizing public support for the abrogation of Article 370 and other government actions. 'The enthusiasm among voters is proof that the era of terrorism has ended,' Shekhawat declared.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale echoed this optimism, predicting a BJP victory. He praised PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah for diminishing terrorism and driving development in the region. 'It's encouraging to see such a high turnout,' Athawale noted, comparing the current participation favorably with other states.

Former J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh expressed confidence that the second phase's voter turnout would surpass the first phase. He criticized the NC-Congress alliance as opportunistic, asserting that the public had rejected them. 'People are coming out to vote in large numbers,' Singh observed.

Polling for this phase began at 7 am, with over 25 lakh voters across 26 constituencies set to determine the fate of 239 candidates. As per the Election Commission, the last phase of the polls will be held on October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 8.

