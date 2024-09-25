Left Menu

High Voter Turnout Marks Second Phase of J&K Elections Amidst Optimism

The second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections saw a significant voter turnout, with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat citing it as proof of public support for the Central government's decisions. BJP leaders expressed confidence in a win, attributing the high participation to the end of terrorism and efforts by PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:09 IST
High Voter Turnout Marks Second Phase of J&K Elections Amidst Optimism
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir commenced on Wednesday, with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stating that the high voter turnout is evidence of the region's positive reception to the Central government's decisions.

Referring to the over 60% turnout in the first phase, Shekhawat underscored the stark contrast with past elections, where voting percentages were minimal due to terrorist threats. He highlighted the potential for a new voting record, emphasizing public support for the abrogation of Article 370 and other government actions. 'The enthusiasm among voters is proof that the era of terrorism has ended,' Shekhawat declared.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale echoed this optimism, predicting a BJP victory. He praised PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah for diminishing terrorism and driving development in the region. 'It's encouraging to see such a high turnout,' Athawale noted, comparing the current participation favorably with other states.

Former J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh expressed confidence that the second phase's voter turnout would surpass the first phase. He criticized the NC-Congress alliance as opportunistic, asserting that the public had rejected them. 'People are coming out to vote in large numbers,' Singh observed.

Polling for this phase began at 7 am, with over 25 lakh voters across 26 constituencies set to determine the fate of 239 candidates. As per the Election Commission, the last phase of the polls will be held on October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024