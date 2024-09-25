Kamala Harris to Visit U.S.-Mexico Border Amidst Immigration Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Friday, aiming to turn immigration into a campaign strength. This visit comes as a retort to former President Donald Trump's ongoing political assaults.

Two anonymous insiders confirmed the trip's details, emphasizing that Trump has used immigration and border security as cornerstones of his campaign, advocating for drastic measures like mass deportations. At his rallies, Trump criticizes Harris, calling her the Biden administration's 'border czar' and accusing her of endorsing lenient policies that allowed millions to enter illegally.

Appointed by President Biden to address root causes of migration from Central America, Harris has emphasized her experience as California's Attorney General in tackling drug and human smuggling. Despite the Republicans rejecting a bipartisan immigration bill, Harris argues for humane treatment of immigrants, citing a recent drop in illegal border crossings as a positive sign of her policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)