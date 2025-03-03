Asylum Trends 2024: Europe's Refugee Numbers and Policies in Focus

The European Union's asylum agency delivered its annual report, presenting a comprehensive overview of asylum applications within the 27-nation bloc, plus Norway and Switzerland. Over 1 million applications were filed last year, marking an 11% decrease from the previous year. Despite this drop, Germany remains the most sought-after destination for asylum seekers, although it saw a 29% decrease in requests.

Syria, with 151,000 applications, remained the largest contributor to asylum requests, accounting for 15% of the total. The political changes in Syria following President Bashar Assad's fall in 2024 have influenced migration trends, although the UN has warned that many may not stay in Syria unless conditions improve. Afghanistan and Venezuela followed in numbers, with 87,000 and 74,000 applications respectively.

In a notable development, 4.4 million Ukrainians are covered under the EU's 'temporary protection' program, a mechanism activated following Russia's Ukraine invasion in 2022. This program allows Ukrainians to live and work in the EU without asylum applications. Meanwhile, the recognition rate for first-time asylum applicants remains stable at 42%, with significant national disparities continuing.

