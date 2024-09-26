Kamala Harris Unveils Middle Class Economic Vision in Pennsylvania Speech

In a pivotal speech delivered in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris vowed to prioritize the American middle class, outlining new incentives aimed at bolstering domestic manufacturing. Speaking to an audience of around 400 people at the Economic Club of Pittsburgh, Harris laid out her plans to extend home-buyer subsidies, introduce small business tax breaks, and impose a federal ban on grocery price gouging.

Harris underscored her middle-class roots, contrasting her upbringing with that of her Republican opponent Donald Trump, whom she accused of catering only to the wealthy. She emphasized her commitment to free and fair markets, while arguing that her policies are pragmatic and devoid of ideological rigidity.

As both candidates focus on the economy in their campaign messaging, recent polling shows Harris narrowing Trump's lead on economic issues. Harris's approach favors incentivizing businesses to keep operations in the U.S., whereas Trump's plan includes broad tariffs on foreign-made goods—an idea supported by a slim majority of voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)