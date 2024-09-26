Key Highlights in US Domestic Affairs

Significant updates from the United States include Vice President Kamala Harris' upcoming visit to the US-Mexico border in Arizona. This trip will be her first border visit since becoming a Democratic presidential nominee.

In other news, Donald Trump, despite earlier suggestions, is unlikely to meet Ukrainian President Zelenskiy during his US visit for the UN General Assembly.

Meanwhile, two individuals were injured in an explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California. Authorities have reported a suspect in custody.

