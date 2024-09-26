Left Menu

Kejriwal Promises Action on Delhi Roads After Release from Jail

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, vows to resume public welfare projects and repair damaged roads in Delhi after accusations that the BJP stalled these works to defame the AAP. Accompanied by prominent AAP leaders, Kejriwal assures residents that pending projects will be addressed promptly and thoroughly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:37 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced on Thursday that public welfare projects stalled by the BJP will be resumed and all damaged roads in Delhi will be repaired.

Speaking after inspecting city roads with Chief Minister Atishi, Kejriwal asserted, 'I want to assure the people of Delhi that I have come back and the stalled works will be resumed. All their problems will be solved.' The former Delhi chief minister claimed he was jailed as part of a BJP strategy to hinder AAP's governance and public works in the city.

Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and local MLA Dilip Pandey also joined Kejriwal during the inspection in the Delhi University area. According to Kejriwal, he discussed these issues with Atishi and expressed his commitment to repairing the roads and addressing other public grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

