China-India Consensus: Troops to Disengage in Eastern Ladakh

China and India have agreed to reduce differences, build consensus, and maintain dialogue to resolve troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh at an early date. Diplomatic and military communications, including high-level meetings, have helped the nations reach this stage, focusing on remaining friction points like Demchok and Depsang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:41 IST
  • China

China and India have successfully managed to reduce their differences and build a consensus on disengaging troops from friction points in eastern Ladakh. This development aims to bring an end to the longstanding standoff between the two nations, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Defence Ministry on Thursday.

Guided by their respective leaders, the two countries have maintained diplomatic and military communication, notably between the foreign ministers and national security advisors. According to spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang from the Ministry of National Defence, these talks have led to the consensus-building and the agreement to strengthen dialogue to address each other's legitimate concerns.

Despite significant progress, some issues, particularly the disengagement from Demchok and Depsang, remain unresolved. The two sides, however, have decided to continue their efforts to consolidate the outcomes and respect bilateral agreements to ensure peace and tranquility at the border.

