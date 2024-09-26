Left Menu

Abbas urges UN to stop the war in Gaza

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:46 IST
Abbas urges UN to stop the war in Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to stop the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Palestinian militant Hamas, saying Israel had almost entirely destroyed Gaza and it was no longer fit for life.

"This madness cannot continue. The entire world is responsible for what is happening to our people," he told the 193-member General Assembly.

