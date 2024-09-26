Mahmoud Abbas Condemns Israeli Offensive in Gaza at U.N. General Assembly
Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, criticized Israel's actions in Gaza at the U.N. General Assembly, calling it a 'genocidal war.' This marks his first address since the October 2023 Hamas attacks triggered an Israeli military response. Abbas urged international intervention and insisted on Palestinian leadership in post-war Gaza.
The head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, denounced Israel and its offensive in the Gaza Strip at the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, describing it as a 'genocidal war' that had completely destroyed the area.
Abbas, using the platform he traditionally employs to criticize Israel, addressed the assembly for the first time since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, which provoked a devastating Israeli military operation in Gaza. Stepping up to loud applause and some unintelligible shouts, Abbas began with a resolute declaration repeated thrice: 'We will not leave. We will not leave. We will not leave.' He accused Israel of making Gaza unlivable and stressed that his government should take charge of post-war Gaza as part of an independent Palestinian state—a notion rejected by Israel's hardline government.
Despite losing influence in Gaza since Hamas took control in 2007, Abbas called for international intervention. South Africa has filed a genocide case against Israel at the U.N.'s top court, but Israel denies the allegations, maintaining its military operations are justified for self-defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Netanyahu Presses Hamas for New Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Hezbollah and Hamas: Strategic Alliances in the Ongoing Conflict
Israeli Army Unveils Gaza Tunnels Used by Hamas
Turkey's Spy Chief Engages with Hamas amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Pope Francis Condemns Gaza Strikes, Doubts Peace Efforts by Israel and Hamas