Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Slams Congress, Lauds Modi's Development Schemes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday criticized the Congress party in Haryana, stating that prior to 2014, the nation was rife with corruption and scandals. Speaking at a public gathering in support of BJP candidate Krishna Gehlawat in Rai Assembly constituency, Sharma remarked on the significant control over corruption achieved post-2014.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with enhancing farmers' respect through his schemes, citing initiatives like the Kisan Samman Nidhi and Credit Card Scheme. Sharma emphasized the stark contrast in millet prices between the Congress and BJP rules, highlighting a rise from Rs. 1200-1300 per quintal under Congress to over Rs. 2200 per quintal under BJP governance.

Sharma further outlined Modi's contributions, including welfare schemes for the poor, development projects, and India's increased global prestige since 2014. He criticized the Congress for false promises and lack of true connection with the poor, and argued that the BJP, contrary to Congress, is a people's party devoid of caste or family biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)