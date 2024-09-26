Left Menu

Narendra Modi Meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President's office shared pictures of their interaction on social media. Earlier, President Murmu visited the Siachen base camp in Ladakh, where she interacted with soldiers stationed at the world's highest battlefield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. The President's office confirmed the meeting through a post on X, which also featured pictures of the discussion.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu had traveled to the Siachen base camp in Ladakh. There, she engaged with soldiers posted at the world's highest battlefield, showcasing her support for the armed forces.

