Narendra Modi Meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. The President's office confirmed the meeting through a post on X, which also featured pictures of the discussion.
Earlier in the day, President Murmu had traveled to the Siachen base camp in Ladakh. There, she engaged with soldiers posted at the world's highest battlefield, showcasing her support for the armed forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
