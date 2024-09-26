Haiti's Transition Council Head Commends Support for Migrants Amid Election Controversy

Edgard Leblanc, head of Haiti's transition council, addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, expressing gratitude to Americans, especially those in Springfield, Ohio, for their solidarity with Haitian migrants.

Springfield has become a focal point in the U.S. presidential race following unsubstantiated allegations by Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, that migrants in the town were consuming cats and dogs. 'I would like to extend a brotherly greeting to all friends of Haiti that have shown solidarity towards the migrants from our country, particularly those living in Springfield, Ohio,' Leblanc remarked.

City and state officials have consistently debunked these allegations, but Trump remains steadfast in his claims, promising potential deportations of community members. Most of the 15,000 Haitian Americans in Springfield are legally residing in the U.S. The town has experienced bomb threats in schools and other locations post-claims.

Leblanc, avoiding direct mention of Trump or Vance, cautioned against letting 'the passions that naturally arise during an election campaign' become an excuse for xenophobia or racism. Leblanc leads Haiti's transition council, established in April to restore order in the violence-afflicted Caribbean nation.

Haiti has been riddled with gang violence in recent months, displacing over 700,000 people according to U.N. estimates.

