Left Menu

Haiti's Transition Council Head Commends Support for Migrants Amid Election Controversy

Edgard Leblanc, leader of Haiti's transition council, expressed gratitude to Americans, specifically in Springfield, Ohio, for their solidarity with Haitian migrants. Springfield has become central in the U.S. presidential race due to unfounded claims by Donald Trump and JD Vance about migrants. Despite these allegations, officials have refuted the claims, and Leblanc warned against xenophobia fueled by election passions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:38 IST
Haiti's Transition Council Head Commends Support for Migrants Amid Election Controversy

Edgard Leblanc, head of Haiti's transition council, addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, expressing gratitude to Americans, especially those in Springfield, Ohio, for their solidarity with Haitian migrants.

Springfield has become a focal point in the U.S. presidential race following unsubstantiated allegations by Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, that migrants in the town were consuming cats and dogs. 'I would like to extend a brotherly greeting to all friends of Haiti that have shown solidarity towards the migrants from our country, particularly those living in Springfield, Ohio,' Leblanc remarked.

City and state officials have consistently debunked these allegations, but Trump remains steadfast in his claims, promising potential deportations of community members. Most of the 15,000 Haitian Americans in Springfield are legally residing in the U.S. The town has experienced bomb threats in schools and other locations post-claims.

Leblanc, avoiding direct mention of Trump or Vance, cautioned against letting 'the passions that naturally arise during an election campaign' become an excuse for xenophobia or racism. Leblanc leads Haiti's transition council, established in April to restore order in the violence-afflicted Caribbean nation.

Haiti has been riddled with gang violence in recent months, displacing over 700,000 people according to U.N. estimates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024