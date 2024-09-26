INLD Chief Om Prakash Chautala Confident of Victory in Upcoming Haryana Assembly Polls
Om Prakash Chautala, chief of the Indian National Lok Dal, expresses confidence in winning the Haryana assembly elections. He criticized the current government's performance and touted INLD's past achievements. INLD's coalition with BSP and SAD aims to secure 20-25 seats. Haryana voting begins October 5.
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Chief Om Prakash Chautala expressed unwavering confidence on Thursday that his party will secure victory in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. He asserted that the current government has disappointed the people, who are now eager for change.
"The people of Haryana are fed up with the looting of the present government and have decided to bring back the INLD government. Our administration provided numerous facilities to the people," Chautala stated. He highlighted the "Sarkar Aapke Dwar" program, where government representatives visited villages to resolve local issues, and lamented the current Indian government's debts, questioning their purpose given the lack of teachers, doctors, and rising inflation.
Chautala's confidence echoes sentiments from INLD leader and Haryana MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, who previously stated their coalition, which includes Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), can win 20-25 seats. The coalition expects to gain further support when BSP leader Mayawati visits the state.
Earlier on September 13, INLD released its third list of candidates for the Haryana assembly elections. New entrant Aditya Chautala will contest from Dabwali, while other candidates include Sunaina Chautala, Kunal Karan Singh, Surender Lathar, Parkash Bharti, and Daya Bhadana. Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly is scheduled for October 5, with results announced on October 8. (ANI)
