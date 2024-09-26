Starmer to Meet Trump After Key U.N. Address Amid Busy Diplomatic Engagements

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with Donald Trump on Thursday, according to sources familiar with the matter, as foreign leaders seek interactions with the Republican presidential candidate ahead of the Nov. 5 election. The meeting will take place at Trump's Trump Tower property in Manhattan post Starmer's address to the U.N. General Assembly.

On Wednesday, Trump met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's President, following a series of diplomatic engagements coinciding with the 79th UN General Assembly. Both the Trump campaign and representatives from the UK and UAE embassies in Washington have yet to comment on the meetings.

Prime Minister Starmer, who met with U.S. President Joe Biden earlier to discuss missile policies, aims to maintain robust relations with potential U.S. leadership amidst sharp policy differences. Trump's diplomatic agenda remains sensitive under the 1799 Logan Act, limiting candidate negotiations with foreign leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)