High Stakes at Delhi University: DUSU Elections Amid Heavy Security

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are currently underway with heavy security measures in place at both the north and south campuses. Students from different colleges are lining up to cast their votes for key positions like president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary.

Heavy police deployment has ensured smooth proceedings, with officers patrolling on motorbikes. Around 1.40 lakh students are eligible to vote, split into two phases: morning college students voting till 1 PM, and evening college students from 3 PM to 7:30 PM.

Three major student organizations – the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI, and the left-wing alliance of AISA and SFI – are the key players in this election. The race for president is particularly tight between ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary, NSUI's Rounak Khatri, and AISA's Saavy Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)