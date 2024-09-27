Left Menu

The Fragile Stability of Barnier's Government Amid Political Turmoil

Despite its instability and opposition from both left and far-right, Prime Minister Michel Barnier's minority government in France might last longer than expected. Both the left and far-right have reasons to maintain the status quo, with upcoming trials and budget discussions adding further complexity to the political landscape.

Updated: 27-09-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:32 IST
Despite its apparent instability, Prime Minister Michel Barnier's minority government in France might endure longer than anticipated, according to lawmakers and analysts. Currently propped up by the far-right, the administration is seen as fragile but stable amidst ongoing political tension.

Marine Le Pen's National Rally party, which could theoretically topple the government, has no interest in doing so given upcoming corruption trials and strategizing for the 2027 presidential race. Meanwhile, Barnier has tried to neutralize far-right power by appointing like-minded ministers on critical issues like immigration and crime.

As the government prepares for the 2025 budget bill—a significant political test—both sides are cautious. Despite internal unease, Barnier's reliance on National Rally for survival is evident. This delicate balance reflects a broader context of political compromise and the pursuit of stability in a divided France.

