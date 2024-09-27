The Fragile Stability of Barnier's Government Amid Political Turmoil

Despite its apparent instability, Prime Minister Michel Barnier's minority government in France might endure longer than anticipated, according to lawmakers and analysts. Currently propped up by the far-right, the administration is seen as fragile but stable amidst ongoing political tension.

Marine Le Pen's National Rally party, which could theoretically topple the government, has no interest in doing so given upcoming corruption trials and strategizing for the 2027 presidential race. Meanwhile, Barnier has tried to neutralize far-right power by appointing like-minded ministers on critical issues like immigration and crime.

As the government prepares for the 2025 budget bill—a significant political test—both sides are cautious. Despite internal unease, Barnier's reliance on National Rally for survival is evident. This delicate balance reflects a broader context of political compromise and the pursuit of stability in a divided France.

(With inputs from agencies.)