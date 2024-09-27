MLA P V Anvar Denies Claims of Leaving LDF, Accuses Kerala CM of Foul Play
MLA P V Anvar clarified that his statements about leaving the LDF were unintentional and a 'slip of the tongue'. He criticized Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for ignoring his allegations against top officials and challenged the CM to reinvestigate gold smuggling cases. Anvar plans to approach the Kerala High Court.
- Country:
- India
Left independent MLA P V Anvar on Friday denied any intentional statements about leaving the LDF, calling such remarks a 'slip of the tongue'.
Anvar's clarification followed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's claims that the MLA from Nilambur had made his intention to leave the Left front known. Anvar insisted his previous comments were misinterpreted.
He questioned why the CM ignored his allegations against ADGP M R Ajithkumar and political secretary P Sasi. Anvar plans to seek a court-appointed police team to investigate his claims, as well as a reinvestigation into around 180 gold smuggling cases in Kerala, which he alleges were mishandled.
Accusing Vijayan of misleading the public and calling him a 'cheat', Anvar demanded the CM give up the Home department charge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Conflict in Sudan: Allegations Against UAE Amidst Prolonged Turmoil
Australia to Revoke Military Awards Amid War Crimes Allegations
Hindenburg Research Questions SEBI Chief over Allegations of Impropriety
Delhi High Court Seeks Puja Khedkar's Response Over Perjury Allegations
Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Suspended IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Over Perjury Allegations