Delhi's Governance Rumbles: Sood vs. Kejriwal Over Political Allegations

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has directed strong allegations towards Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of intentionally spreading misleading information to remain politically relevant in the capital city.

In a recent press conference, Sood dissected controversies surrounding government school directives, specifically dismissing claims about teachers being instructed to count stray dogs. These claims, according to Sood, were meant to cause public unrest and lacked substance.

Sood further criticized Kejriwal for allegedly stalling sincere discussions on pressing issues like air pollution through sensational tactics. The accusations have stirred a broader political debate on accountability and misinformation in governance.

