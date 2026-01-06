Left Menu

Delhi's Governance Rumbles: Sood vs. Kejriwal Over Political Allegations

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood accuses AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of misleading the public with false claims about government policies, including an alleged directive about counting stray dogs. Sood challenges Kejriwal to substantiate these claims, urging for public apologies for misinformation. The controversy also touches on air pollution discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:02 IST
Ashish Sood
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has directed strong allegations towards Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of intentionally spreading misleading information to remain politically relevant in the capital city.

In a recent press conference, Sood dissected controversies surrounding government school directives, specifically dismissing claims about teachers being instructed to count stray dogs. These claims, according to Sood, were meant to cause public unrest and lacked substance.

Sood further criticized Kejriwal for allegedly stalling sincere discussions on pressing issues like air pollution through sensational tactics. The accusations have stirred a broader political debate on accountability and misinformation in governance.

