Donald Trump to Meet World Leaders Ahead of U.N. General Assembly
Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in New York amid the U.N. General Assembly. Despite initial uncertainty, Trump will also meet with Zelenskiy. He previously met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, following a separate meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday night.
Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, announced these high-profile meetings during a Thursday press conference, revealing they will take place at his Trump Tower property in New York. The leaders are in the United States to attend the U.N. General Assembly, seeking discussions with various foreign officials as the November 5 election approaches.
Additionally, Trump met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday, sources confirmed. The Trump campaign has not provided comments on the meeting, and neither has the UAE embassy in Washington.
The decision to meet with Zelenskiy came after several days of conflicting reports indicating such a meeting was unlikely, signaling a shift in Trump's campaign strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gearing Up for the 79th U.N. General Assembly: What to Expect
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Visit the US for Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Iran Faces Diplomatic Test at U.N. General Assembly Amid Rising Tensions
Zelenskiy Seeks Support at U.N. General Assembly Amid Growing Challenges
Mahmoud Abbas Condemns Israeli Offensive in Gaza at U.N. General Assembly