Prakash Ambedkar Opposes Maratha Reservation from OBC Quota

VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar opposes granting Marathas reservation from the OBC quota, criticizing political parties for their unclear stance. He warned that OBCs lack leadership support, except from VBA, and emphasized maintaining OBC reservations without including Marathas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:20 IST
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has expressed strong opposition to the demand for granting Marathas reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota. He criticized political parties for not clearly stating their positions on the issue and raised concerns about the potential impact on OBC communities.

During a yatra, Ambedkar had questioned political parties about their stance on the demand made by Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil for including Marathas in the OBC category to avail of reservation benefits. "When we had taken out the Yatra, we had asked a question - Jarange Patil demanded that the Maratha community should be granted reservation from OBC. So, political parties should make their stand on this clear. They did not clear their stand. CM called a meeting, but the stand was not cleared," Ambedkar said.

Ambedkar highlighted that senior leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, have expressed support for Patil's demand. "Sharad Pawar gave a statement in Ratnagiri and supported Jarange Patil's demand. He has also said that smaller communities will also have to be included carefully. Uddhav Thackeray too took the same stand," he added.

Warning that the OBC community now lacks any leadership or political party willing to protect their rights except for the VBA, Ambedkar said, "So, now I think OBC has no leader or party standing for them, except us, to fight to secure their reservation. The OBC organisations are asking us to fight this." Reiterating his support for OBCs, Ambedkar stated, "We stand with the OBC, their reservation should stay with them. Marathas should not be included in the OBC reservation. We also oppose the 55 lakh certificates that have been distributed by the government."

Ambedkar urged the government to address the Maratha community's demands separately without infringing on OBC rights. He said, "If the government wants to give reservation to anyone else, then it is between the government and them, but Marathas should not get reservation from the OBC quota."

(With inputs from agencies.)

