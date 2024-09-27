Left Menu

Vice President Stresses Importance of Multilateral Engagements for Global Security

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the necessity of multilateral engagements to address modern threats like cyber crimes and terrorism. He emphasized that peace is secured from strength and underlined the link between global peace and sustainable development during the INAUGURAL International Strategic Engagement Programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dhankhar noted that global security perspectives have shifted due to dynamic geopolitical changes, making multilateral cooperation essential for tackling challenges like climate change and disruptive technologies. He stressed the need to address emerging global threats driven by power ambitions and unsustainable policies.

Highlighting the role of technological advancements, Dhankhar urged the use of emerging technologies to combat misinformation and harmful narratives. He also reinforced the values of warmth, respect, and unity, as embodied in India's G20 motto: 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future.'

