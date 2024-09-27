Vice President Stresses Importance of Multilateral Engagements for Global Security

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the necessity of multilateral engagements to address modern threats such as cyber crimes and terrorism, advocating for global peace from a position of strength. He spoke at the inaugural International Strategic Engagement Programme, emphasizing the link between global peace and sustainable development.

Dhankhar noted that global security perspectives have shifted due to dynamic geopolitical changes, making multilateral cooperation essential for tackling challenges like climate change and disruptive technologies. He stressed the need to address emerging global threats driven by power ambitions and unsustainable policies.

Highlighting the role of technological advancements, Dhankhar urged the use of emerging technologies to combat misinformation and harmful narratives. He also reinforced the values of warmth, respect, and unity, as embodied in India's G20 motto: 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future.'

(With inputs from agencies.)