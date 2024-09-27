Left Menu

Political Parties Present Suggestions for Maharashtra Elections

The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, met with various political parties to gather suggestions for the upcoming Maharashtra polls. Parties including the BJP, Congress, and Shiv Sena offered multiple recommendations, with the elections expected to take place in November for the 288-member assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:03 IST
Political Parties Present Suggestions for Maharashtra Elections
Syrian elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC), headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, held consultations with representatives of all political parties to gather input for the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

The BJP proposed holding votes on a working day to ensure higher turnout, while the Congress objected to polling stations being set up in housing societies.

In a series of one-on-one meetings, party representatives expressed their concerns and suggestions. Munaf Hakim and Gajanan Desai from Congress opposed the establishment of polling stations in residential areas, citing potential biases. They also called for the transfer of long-tenured police officers to ensure fair conduct.

Mihir Kotecha and Ashish Shelar from BJP recommended reducing the number of voters per booth to below 1,000 and called for better amenities for senior citizens. Improvements in managing voter queues and minimizing delays were also highlighted.

Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena emphasized the need for voter comfort and suggested elections be conducted in fewer phases. Representatives from NCP, NCP (SP), AAP, and BSP also put forth their proposals, aiming to streamline the election process set for November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024