Political Parties Present Suggestions for Maharashtra Elections

The Election Commission (EC), headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, held consultations with representatives of all political parties to gather input for the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

The BJP proposed holding votes on a working day to ensure higher turnout, while the Congress objected to polling stations being set up in housing societies.

In a series of one-on-one meetings, party representatives expressed their concerns and suggestions. Munaf Hakim and Gajanan Desai from Congress opposed the establishment of polling stations in residential areas, citing potential biases. They also called for the transfer of long-tenured police officers to ensure fair conduct.

Mihir Kotecha and Ashish Shelar from BJP recommended reducing the number of voters per booth to below 1,000 and called for better amenities for senior citizens. Improvements in managing voter queues and minimizing delays were also highlighted.

Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena emphasized the need for voter comfort and suggested elections be conducted in fewer phases. Representatives from NCP, NCP (SP), AAP, and BSP also put forth their proposals, aiming to streamline the election process set for November.

