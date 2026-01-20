Battle for Chandrapur: Congress and BJP's Tug-of-War for Mayoral Seat
Both Congress and BJP in Maharashtra are vying for the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation's mayoral position. Despite Congress emerging as the largest group, BJP hopes to claim the spot through alliances. Congress maintains internal unity while negotiating possible tie-ups with Shiv Sena (UBT) to secure the leadership spot.
- Country:
- India
The race for the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation's mayoral position has intensified as both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claim potential victory.
Though the Congress emerged as the leading group in the recent elections, no party secured a clear majority in the 66-member body. The BJP, led by senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, suggests that Congress members are warming up to their side, giving hopes for a BJP mayor.
In response, Congress leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, refute BJP's claims, asserting strong internal solidarity and planning alliances, particularly with Shiv Sena (UBT), as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. The ultimate decision, however, hinges on ongoing coalition talks and strategic voter movements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Mayor Race: Allegations of Phone Tapping Amid BJP-Sena Power Struggle
Mumbai's Mayoral Race Heats Up as Lottery Determines Reserved Categories
Mark of respect to Bal Thackeray: Shinde hints at Shiv Sena's claim to Mumbai mayor's post
BJP's Mayoral Quest: The Political Tug of War in Mumbai
Staking claim? Shivsainiks feel Mumbai mayor's post for Sena will be tribute to Bal Thackeray, says Shinde