Battle for Chandrapur: Congress and BJP's Tug-of-War for Mayoral Seat

The race for the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation's mayoral position has intensified as both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claim potential victory.

Though the Congress emerged as the leading group in the recent elections, no party secured a clear majority in the 66-member body. The BJP, led by senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, suggests that Congress members are warming up to their side, giving hopes for a BJP mayor.

In response, Congress leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, refute BJP's claims, asserting strong internal solidarity and planning alliances, particularly with Shiv Sena (UBT), as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. The ultimate decision, however, hinges on ongoing coalition talks and strategic voter movements.

