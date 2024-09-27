Left Menu

Maldives President Denies 'India Out' Agenda Amid Strained Ties.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has denied pursuing an anti-India agenda, emphasizing the issue is with foreign military presence on Maldivian soil. He clarified this stance while attending the United Nations General Assembly in the US, stressing Maldives's intention isn't targeted at any specific country.

In a recent address at Princeton University, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu denied having an 'India Out' agenda. He clarified that the primary concern was the presence of foreign military personnel on Maldivian soil.

Muizzu, speaking at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in the US, emphasized that the Maldives faced a 'serious problem' with foreign military presence, but stated unequivocally that the nation has never been against any one country.

The issue had strained Maldives-India relations after Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, asked for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel last year. India complied by replacing military staff with civilian operators by May 10. Muizzu also underscored his government's disciplinary actions against officials who insulted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi online.

